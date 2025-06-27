Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo moto cognizance after a shocking incident in Kolkata where a law student was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises by two current students and one former student.

Taking immediate notice, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern and wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her letter, Rahatkar demanded full medical, psychological, and legal support for the survivor and asked authorities to ensure that compensation is provided under Section 396 of BNSS.

"The Commission has taken serious note of the incident. We have asked the police to ensure a swift and fair investigation and provide all necessary support to the victim. A detailed action-taken report must be submitted within three days," the NCW stated.

The accused Manojit Mishra's lawyer, Azam Khan, said, "The court hearing has been completed and all the accused have been sent to 5 days' police custody till July 1.

On the issue, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched an attack on the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the rapists do not fear the law as they know the ruling party, TMC, would protect them.

While speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, " Till the time Mamata Banerjee remains in power in the state such rape incidents will keep happening. The rapists have no fear, they know TMC will protect them."

In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on 25th June, by none other than a former student and two college staff members. Shockingly, reports suggest that a TMC member is also involved. The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded, and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal."

Malviya further added, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy. The BJP stands with the victim and her family. We are determined to end this culture of impunity. We will not rest until every culprit is punished."Further investigation in the case is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, two of the accused, Manojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused. The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation.

Preliminary medical examination of the victim was conducted at CNMC Hospital, Kolkata, and statements of key witnesses were recorded.

The BJP has launched an attack on the state government after this incident, saying such crimes continue to rise in Bengal. (ANI)

