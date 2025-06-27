Kolkata, June 27: A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of a proper investigation into the case. The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises.

According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime. The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter. Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused. The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation. Preliminary medical examination of the victim was conducted at CNMC Hospital, Kolkata, and statements of key witnesses were recorded.

The BJP has taken on the state government after this incident, saying such crimes continue to rise in Bengal.

In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on 25th June, by none other than a former student and two college staff members. Shockingly, reports suggest that a TMC member is also involved. The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded, and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal."

Malviya further added, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy. The BJP stands with the victim and her family. We are determined to end this culture of impunity. We will not rest until every culprit is punished."

Further investigation in the case is still ongoing. (ANI)

