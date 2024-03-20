Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 (ANI): Days after a student preparing for a competitive exam got abducted in Rajasthan's Kota, police said that they have registered a case and sent teams to different areas to nab the accused.

"We have registered a case and further investigation is on. We have sent teams to different areas. We are taking technical help and verifying physically as well. We will inform you of whatever new comes up during further investigation," Circle Inspector from Vigyan Nagar Police Station Satish Chaudhary said, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking about arrests in the case, Chaudhary said, "We have not rounded up anyone yet."

On being asked about the places where the police is searching to arrest the kidnappers, the Circle Inspector said, "The searches are targeted. After further investigation, it will be clear and we can inform you."

When asked about the number of hours it has been since the girl student has been abducted, Chaudhary said, "If it had been a case of kidnapping, things would have been clear at that moment. But no one has seen the girl. So we cannot say clearly how many hours it has been."

Speaking about the proceeding of the investigation, the Circle Inspector said, "The girl's father got information through a call, and we are tracing the girl on the basis of that call."

The police said that as per the information available to them, the victim was not presently enrolled in any coaching institution, but she was earlier enrolled at an institution in Kota from where she underwent coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"The child has studied till Class 12 from here, she underwent NEET coaching from here. Currently, she is not admitted to any coaching institution," Chaudhary said. (ANI)

