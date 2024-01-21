New Delhi, January 21: The committee on 'one nation, one election' headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has received nearly 21,000 suggestions from the public out of which 81 per cent "affirmed" the idea of simultaneous polls, an official statement said on Sunday. The statement further said that suggestions were also invited from 46 political parties. No Place for Simultaneous Elections in Parliamentary System: Kharge on 'One Nation One Poll'

"Till date, suggestions have been received from 17 political parties," it said. Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, have opposed the idea of holding simultaneous polls. One Nation, One Election: Rs 10,000 Crore Required for New Electronic Voting Machines After Every 15 Years, Says Election Commission

On January 5, the panel had issued a public notice inviting suggestions from citizens for making appropriate changes in the existing legal and administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.

