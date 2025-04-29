Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Kozhikode rural police have withdrawn notices issued to three Pakistani nationals after confirming that they had applied for long-term visas.

The individuals, identified as 79-year-old Puthanpuravalappil Hamsa, Khamarunnisa, and her sister Asma, have been residing in Kozhikode for an extended period.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 29, 2025: Force Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp, DCB Bank and Mahindra Holidays Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Tuesday.

Hamsa, born in Kerala, migrated to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1965 and later settled in Karachi. He returned to Kerala in 2007 and applied for Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, five other Pakistani citizens holding short-term visas have left Kerala, according to Kozhikode police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing Along LoC for 5th Consecutive Night in Baramulla, Kupwara and Akhnoor Sectors.

This comes following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Union government's decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals followed the Pahalgam terror attack.

A total of 537 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari border over the past three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended on Sunday, according to an official.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Arun Pal, a protocol officer at the Attari Border, stated that 850 Indian nationals have returned to India in the past three days. He added that on Sunday alone, 237 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 116 Indian nationals came back.

"Custom immigration counters opened at 10 am. Before the counters closed, 237 Pakistani Nationals returned to Pakistan from India, and 116 Indian Nationals returned from Pakistan. From April 24, 537 Pakistani Nationals have returned to Pakistan, and 850 Indian Nationals have returned to India. According to the latest information, Pakistani passport holders have until April 29 to cross the border. The same applies to Indian passport holders," Pal said.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on tourists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, who were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)