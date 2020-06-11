Jammu, June 11 (PTI) A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early this week.

Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti was killed by terrorists at Lokbhawan in Anantnag on Monday, triggering a series of protests in various parts of Jammu by Kashmiri Pandits' outfits, which described the incident as an attempt to create a "fear psychosis" among the community as was done in the Valley in the 1990s.

Led by its president, R K Bhat, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) held a protest at Jammu Press Club on Thursday, strongly condemning Bharti's killing.

"He was an elected sarpanch of his village in Kashmir Valley and had been serving Jammu and Kashmir's majority community there for the last fifteen years. Those who did this cowardly act are Pakistan-sponsored terrorists,” Bhat told reporters here.

He said it is “shocking and sad” for the people, who work for the peace and prosperity in the Valley.

"Bharti's killing has also exposed the government's failure and negligence in providing security to the vulnerable sections of the society,” he said.

Bhat also raised the issue of safety and security of the state's minority community members working and posted in the Valley, saying the terrorists want to create a fear psychosis among minorities akin to the one triggered in early 1990s.

"It is an alarming situation at present and the minorities and Valley-Posted Migrant Employees (#VPME are feeling insecure along with their kids and old parents. Their safety and security is a major concern for all of us," Bhat said.

YAIKS also demanded a probe into Bharti's killing, besides fool-proof security and safety for all Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley. It also demanded compensation to the slain sarpanch's family members and employment to his children.

They also demanded a separate accommodation for migrant employees posted in the Valley and restoration of security at all shrines and minority pockets.

Another group of KP volunteers took out a candle light rally in Bohri area of Jammu city in protest against the killing and demanded elimination of the terrorists.

Despite COVID restrictions, over 200 Kashmiri Hindus took out candle light marches in Bohri and raised anti-Pak and anti-terror slogans.

In the largest Kashmir pandits' camp at Jagti also, several hundred people held protests and demanded a probe into Bharti's killing.

