Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 15 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran on Thursday alleged that the Christians, particularly those hailing from Kerala, have been falsely charged with offences related to illegal religious conversion in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Sudhakaran, representing Kannur constituency in Lok Sabha, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, seeking his urgent intervention to address the issue of the "unjust arrest" of members of the Christian community in Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter, the senior Congress leader referred to a fact-finding report submitted to the KPCC by party leader Anil Thomas, which according to him, has found that a significant number of individuals, primarily from Kerala, have been falsely charged with offences related to illegal religious conversion and other similar allegations in north Indian state.

"These individuals have dedicated themselves to social service and charity work in Uttar Pradesh, where they have established reputable institutions such as hospitals, schools, and colleges. These institutions operate on a non-profit basis, providing invaluable services to the local population," Sudhakaran said.

He said the report highlights the "unfortunate circumstances" faced by these institutions and their members since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in Uttar Pradesh.

"Instances of harassment, extortion, malicious legal actions, physical attacks, and vandalism have become alarmingly frequent. The report suggests that radical elements associated with Sangh Parivar organisations are attempting to gain control and ownership of these institutions, including churches and related structures.

"Local leaders affiliated with these organisations are allegedly using their political influence to intimidate the vulnerable Christian minority community," Sudhakaran alleged.

He said Thomas personally visited two out of the five Christian pastors from Kerala who were "unjustly imprisoned" in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shockingly, only the couple from Ghaziabad and the pastor from Azamgarh were granted bail, while the others remain incarcerated. The state police registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against these pastors based on complaints from Sangh Parivar leaders.

"These FIRs were lodged without valid complaints from the aggrieved individuals or their relatives, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021," Sudhakaran alleged.

He said Section 3 of the Act explicitly prohibits the use of deceptive means for religious conversion.

"However, the report suggests that this provision has been misused against pastors and members of the Christian community without substantial evidence or legitimate allegations," the Congress leader said in the letter.

Furthermore, the report highlights the significance of Section 4 of the Act, which specifies that only the affected person or their close relatives are authorised to file a police complaint to register an offence under the Act.

Alleging that most of the cases being investigated were initiated by Sangh Parivar leaders rather than genuinely affected individuals or their relatives, he said this raises concerns about the impartiality of the investigations and the influence of political pressure.

Seeking the urgent intervention of the Prime Minister in the matter, he said it is vital to address the issues of "unjust arrests, false charges, and the misuse of laws, which are causing immense hardship and suffering for innocent individuals."

