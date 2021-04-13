Jammu, April 13 (PTI) Donning traditional robes and holding 'thalis', hundreds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits took to social media and vowed to make concerted efforts to celebrate next year's Navreh in the valley with friends and relatives.

Miles away from their homes in Kashmir valley, they celebrated the 32rd Navreh (new year of Hindus of Kashmir) in exile across the world.

However, several temple committees in Kashmir organised Navreh functions this year for the first time.

"I resolve to make concerted efforts to celebrate next year's Navreh with relatives and friends in an atmosphere of joy and happiness in Kashmir valley," former BJP legislator Surinder Ambardar and his wife said in a video which was shared widely on social media.

Ambardar was wearing a traditional Kashmiri attire of pheran (loose gown) and dastar (head-gear) like his wife Pammi who also wearing a pheran and tarang (women's head gear). They read a "sankalp sheet" distributed by Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) which launched a three-day-long celebration in connection with Navreh.

In the video, the couple said that they resolved to dedicate themselves to the establishment of peace and harmony in Kashmir and vowed to contribute in all aspects to uphold the tradition and culture of the holy land.

Like them, scores of videos of Kashmiri Pandit couples flooded the social media.

Ambardar led a function at Sheetalnath temple complex in Srinagar in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits participated.

"It is for the first time this year that several Navreh functions were organised by KPs in Kashmir. The biggest one was organised at Sheetlal Nath temple,"BJP leader Rajiv Pandita said.

Navreh or Kashmiri new year is the celebration of the first day of the new year by Kashmiri Pandits. The word 'Navreh' is derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha'. It takes place on the first day of the bright half (Shukl Paksh) in the month of Chaitra (April) of the Kashmiri Hindu calendar.

It is believed that the Saptarishi era of the huKashmiri Hindus started on the day of Navreh, 5096 years ago.

In Jammu, over 200 Kashmiri Pandits led by BJP state President Ravinder Raina celebrated Navreh at river Tawi, which is called Suryaputri. They also prayed at Mata Bhadrakali temple.

This year a three-day-long celebration focussing on renowned physician Shriya Bhat and great Kashmir emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida was planned across the globe by RSS backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra in connection with Navreh from April 12. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the community across the world in a virtual address on April 14.

