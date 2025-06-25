Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the state's immense possibilities in sectors of animal husbandry and dairy.

He noted that the 'Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' is bringing reality to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision."

Adityanath stated that the possibilities in animal husbandry and the dairy sector were never taken seriously by the previous state governments and asserted that the state has the best fertile land. He said that the government's developmental work in agriculture can be seen on the ground.

"Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan can be seen bringing to reality the vision of PM Modi. Even the immense possibilities in the sector of animal husbandry and dairy, were never honestly taken forward by the previous governments. As a result, the good quality of livestock here began getting lost. UP has the best fertile land, the best water resources. It also used to have good quality livestock. But it began getting lost. Now, the result of the work done in last 10-11 years in this sector can be seen in UP", Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

The UP CM stated that work related to the development of the agriculture sector in the state should be done before in a place where immense possibilities related to agri and agri-based sectors are hidden.

CM Yogi asserted that the state's agriculture sector was not growing due to the negligence of the previous governments and their "anti-farmer" mindset.

"The work that should have been done in a state like Uttar Pradesh, where immense possibilities related to agri and agri-based sectors are hidden, were not going forward due to negligence of previous governments and anti-farmer mindset. Schemes were formed for distribution among themselves. Schemes were formed to snatch tenders and the sense of benefit of farmers, youth, women, livestock rearers was lacking", CM Adityanath said.

He lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 2014 and stated that the farmers in Uttar Pradesh can sense a change in their lives. UP CM highlighted that the farmers of UP are "prosperous" and they don't have to die by suicide.

"Gradually, the condition of the state became deplorable. Farmers started dying by suicide...But after 2014, the sense of all-round development was taken forward by PM Modi and it can be seen as a ground reality today. We can see this even through the change in the lives of farmers of Uttar Pradesh. Today our farmers are prosperous. They don't die by suicide or migrate today", he said. (ANI)

