India News | KRMB Directs AP, Telangana to Submit Reports of New Projects

Hyderabad, June 4 (PTI) In the backdrop of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh complaining against each other over river projects, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed both the states to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of all new projects taken up by them.

The states were directed to submit the DPRs for appraisal and technical clearance by the KRMB and Central Water Commission (CWC) and for sanction by the Apex Council, sources said.

The two states said they would submit the DPRs, according to the sources.

The KRMB held a meeting here on Thursday, which was attended by officials of both states.

On sharing of water during the current (water) year, the sources said water was shared in the ratio of 66 and 34 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the last three years, excluding minor irrigation and diversion of Godavari water.

This year, both have agreed to continue the same ratio of sharing till finalisation of decision regarding minor irrigation and diversion of Godavari water to Krishna river, the sources said.

Acting on complaints by Andhra Pradesh, management boards of Godavari and Krishna recently directed the Telangana government not to go ahead with new projects across the respective inter-state rivers till the proposals were appraised and sanction obtained from the apex council of the two states.

Earlier, the KRMB had directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to proceed with the irrigation schemes to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir till appraisal is got from KRMB, CWC and the apex council.

The Telangana government had objected to the projects proposed to be taken up by the neighbour.

The KRMB is an autonomous body established as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act, 2014 under the administrative control of MoWR (Ministry of Water Resources) to manage and regulate the waters of Krishna Basin in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Apex Council consists of Union Water Resources Minister and Chief Ministers of the two states.

