Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the project for construction of Anubhava Mantapa at a cost of Rs 532 crore.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders To Provide Reliable Internet Connectivity in Villages.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Basavakalyan Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

"The state government has given its approval for construction of Anubhava Mantapa, which has been taken up by Basavakalyan Development Board, at a cost of Rs 532 cr. The Chief Minister instructed for completion of the works within three years," the government said in an official release.

Anubhava Mantapa is a revolutionary forum formed by 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara. He had tried to eradicate social inequities and discriminations through Anubhava Mantapa.

The Anubhava Mantapa would be built in an apt form to reflect the social revolution brought about by Basaveshwara, the statement said adding, the Mantapa would have facilities to exhibit short films and pictures on the life and ideals of the social reformer and other visionary social thinkers of that era who propagated their thoughts through ‘Vachana Sahitya' (poetic saying).

Basavakalyan is an important religious site in Bidar district of northern Karnataka bordering Maharashtra, for the dominant Lingayat community, to which Chief Minister Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa belong.

The move comes a year ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)