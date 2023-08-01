Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) The Karnataka government and US-based International Battery Company (IBC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a recyclable Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at an outlay of Rs 8,000 crores (USD 1 BN) in the state.

IBC India Pvt. Ltd., President Venkatesh Valluri and Principal Secretary for Department of Commerce and Industries Dr Selvakumar signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: Supreme Court Slams Biren Singh Government for Failure in Law and Order in Violence Hit-State.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the company will establish the unit on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru Rural district.

"After the realisation of the project the state would have its second Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility paving the way for becoming the front runner as a Li-ion battery manufacturing state in the country," he noted.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi Aka Sachin Thappan Extradited to India, Sent to 10-Day Police Remand.

Dr. Priyadarshi Panda, Founder and CEO, IBC stated that the pilot plant in Korea is on the verge of completion and the first set of test batteries was ready to be tested by the potential customers of the company.

IBC team explained the importance of recyclable batteries and emphasised the need for setting up "dry rooms and clean rooms" for high-quality production of batteries.

Sasi Kuppannagari, Co-Founder and COO, IBC, and Commissioner for Department of Commerce & Industries Gunjan Krishna were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)