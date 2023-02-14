Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) The Karnataka Tourism Department on Tuesday said it has signed a concession agreement with Dyanamicx Ropeway Pvt Ltd., for development of passenger ropeway at Nandi Hills, for a project cost of Rs 93.40 crore.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: Over 100 Shanties Gutted After Blaze Erupted at Ghasola Village in Sector 49.

Nandi Hills, in the Chikkaballapur district, about 60 kilometers away from Bengaluru, is home to some historical sites and heritage monuments, and is also famous for its trekking trails, cycling routes and adventure sports such as paragliding.

Also Read | Sensex Jumps 600 Points, Tracking Strong Global Cues; Adani Enterprises Surges 3.88%.

The much-awaited project with an alignment of approximately 2.93 KM will be developed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, an official release said.

Dyanamicx Ropeway Pvt Ltd. will develop the project on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) framework with a concession period of 30 years, it said.

"The fast and environment friendly transportation facility like ropeway will save the time to reach Nandi Hills and will reduce pollution in the area apart from offering scenic aerial view of the surrounding area. The development of ropeway will not only improve connectivity but also attract more tourists to Nandi Hills," Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department Kapil Mohan said.

According to officials, revenue and non-revenue generating facilities have been planned at Upper & Lower landing stations. These facilities would also cater to tourists staying at hotel and accommodation facilities around the location.

Parking facility for 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers, rental vehicles and ATMs has been planned at the foothills, they said.

Facilities such as Drinking Water Stations, Washrooms, Ticketing, Counters, Waiting Rooms, Restaurant with seating, Tea / Coffee Stall, Souvenir Shops will also be part of this mega project.

"This project will bring jobs and a source of income to the locals, as well as bring in some revenue for the government. In addition, it will also help to reduce the pollution in the hills and assist us in our mission to promote sustainable tourism," Director, Department of Tourism V Ram Prasath Manohar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)