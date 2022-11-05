Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government will bring a law to check the confiscation or auctioning of farmers' property over delay or non-payment of loans borrowed for agricultural purposes.

Speaking at the valedictory of Krishi Mela and distribution of awards to farmers at the GKVK campus, he said that in case of non-payment of agricultural loans, farmers must be given time for repayment and not confiscate or auction their property.

"Already, instructions are given in this regard to the Department of Co-Operation and other departments. As a result, the departments are responding to the plights of farmers. Economic development is fully dependent on the agricultural sector. Agricultural universities must take up research regarding agro-economics and give suggestions to the government. These varsities must work in tandem with the government and inform regarding new research and methodology," an official statement said, adding that the secondary Directorate of Agriculture has been set up for the purpose.

According to the statement, both Bengaluru and Dharwad Universities of Agriculture were functioning for the last 58 years and helping farmers.

"One thousand acres of land has been reserved each in Dharwad and Bengaluru University of Agricultural Sciences for natural farming. The varsities have been asked to increase agriculture output with less capital investment and to grow crops without using the chemical fertiliser," it read.

The Yashaswini scheme has been relaunched since November 1. An international conference on 'Siridhanya' will be held in January next year, as per the statement.

Bommai further said the state government will launch more farmer-friendly programs which included giving loans to 10 lakh additional farmers from the current academic year.

"Farmers must also think scientifically, try new varieties to increase productivity and take up comprehensive agriculture," he said.

He also stressed upon the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and their children.

"Soil has the strength to bond people with it and no other sector can do the job of farmers. In factories, one product is manufactured out of hundreds of parts but if one seed is sown, the goddess will give 100 seeds. Mother earth must be taken care of as their own mothers," CM said.

Urging the farmers of the state, CM said that they must cultivate an emotional bond with the earth.

"The agricultural schemes must be in tune with the agriculture sector and comprehensive agriculture will be effective. The extent of agricultural land is shrinking. It is possible to make agriculture a profitable venture if agricultural-based activities are taken up. It will also ensure the economic uplift of farmers. The concept of comprehensive farming must be implemented to make a big change in the field of agriculture," he added.

Agriculture Minister B.C.Patil, MLA Krishna Byregowda, former CM, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, S.V. Suresh and Hanumanthappa were also present at the event. (ANI)

