Manali, November 5: A woman died after the bike she was travelling on met with an accident in the Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh Highway in Himachal Pradesh. Police said that the bike was moving at fast speed. The woman was sitting at the back and the man driving the motorcycle was injured.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the woman was taken to the hospital and died. "A motorcycle rider and a woman along with him on the bike met with an accident, on November 4, in Atal tunnel due to high speed. The woman was taken to the hospital and died," he said.

The deceased woman Nishu Thakur as well as the injured Gitesh hailed from Banjar. Police have registered a case. The 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel, which runs under the 'Rohtang Pass', has been constructed on the Manali-Leh Highway. Atal Tunnel has officially been certified by the World Book of Records, as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet'.

