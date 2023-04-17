Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chandrakanth Patil on Monday filed his nomination as BJP's candidate from Gulbarga North Assembly constituency.

He was accompanied by BJP Karnataka Incharge Arun Singh and other leaders.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata party released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. This came a day after the saffron party announced 189 candidates in its first list as Karnataka goes to polls in a single phase voting on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The latest list does not include the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wanted to contest. It also did not include a candidate for the Shivamogga city segment, where sitting MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

The list included four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe and two women candidates.

Channagiri MLA Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta police on corruption charges, was among the incumbent MLAs who were not included in the list. Shiv Kumar was fielded from the Channagiri seat.

In Haveri, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, while in Byndoor, sitting MLA B Sukumar Shetty made way for Gururaj Gantihole.

Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy was dropped and Deepak Doddaiah was named in his place.

Kalghatgi MLA C M Nimbannavar (76) has been replaced by Nagaraj Chabbi who quit Congress and joined the party recently, and in Mayakonda, Basavaraja Naik has been given the ticket instead of sitting MLA N Linganna.

Davangere North MLA S A Ravindranath (76) was denied renomination. Instead, Lokikere Nagraj got the ticket.

The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats. (ANI)

