Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government has requested the Centre to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project as early as possible.

Speaking to media persons at the Hubballi airport the chief minister said the Union Water Resources Minister has been apprised of the significance of the Mekedatu project. The all-party meeting would be convened to discuss the issue during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature.

"Later we will leave for Delhi to discuss Mekedatu and major irrigation projects including Krishna," Bommai said. (ANI)

