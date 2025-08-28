Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], August 28 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) has sharply criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of negligence in handling the severe flood situation in Telangana. Drawing a comparison to Emperor Nero, KTR said Reddy was reviewing projects like Musi River beautification and the Olympics while the state was drowning in floods.

KTR, who toured flood-affected areas in the Kamareddy and Sircilla districts, demanded that the state government provide immediate relief to those who have lost everything. "While the state is in turmoil due to floods, the Chief Minister is holding review meetings on the Musi beautification project and Olympics," KTR said, calling it a matter of shame. "Revanth Reddy is acting like Emperor Nero, who played the fiddle while Rome burned."

Also Read | 'Coolie': Madras High Court Upholds 'A' Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

KTR stated that the state government failed to issue a timely alert to the public despite the Manair River receiving over one lakh cusecs of floodwater. He condemned this as a reckless disregard for people's lives. He also alleged that the delay in rescue operations was caused by state-owned helicopters being used for Congress's election campaign in Bihar. He contrasted this with the previous BRS government, under which former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promptly deployed helicopters to rescue flood-affected people in Mancherial and Bhupalapally districts.

KTR accused the current government of failing to anticipate the disaster and not making adequate preparations for the monsoon season. He urged the government to heed the latest weather warnings of more heavy rainfall over the next four days and take immediate action.

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Nahi Karna Hai, Wo Hai': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asserts No Need To Formally Declare Bharat As Hindu Nation (Watch Video).

KTR demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each life lost, Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage, and "Indiramma homes" for those who have lost their residences.

He praised government officials for their round-the-clock efforts to minimise loss of life and property despite the government's apparent inaction. He also commended the media for their responsible reporting during the crisis. KTR appealed to the Central government to extend help to the state in this critical time.

During his tour, KTR inspected the swollen Upper Manair River from the Mallareddypet bridge in the Gambhiraopet mandal of the Sircilla district. He then attempted to travel to Kamareddy district but was forced to turn back after inspecting the overflowing Palvancha stream and a broken road on the Machareddy mandal highway. The road was cut off, and the bridge was submerged, making it impossible to proceed to Kamareddy by road.

He stated that the BRS party workers are actively involved in relief efforts, providing food and drinking water in the affected areas and that the party will soon set up medical camps. He reiterated his demand for the government to act immediately to prevent further loss of life and property. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)