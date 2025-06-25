Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2025, Kulgam Police, in coordination with CRPF, BSF, Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services, conducted a large-scale mock drill at key locations along the National Highway, including the Walnut Factory base camp in Qazigund and the FCI camp in Mirbazar, to assess emergency response, coordination, and security preparedness for the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, an official release from the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

In preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025); Kulgam Police, along with CRPF, BSF, other security forces deployed for the yatra, the Health Department and Fire & Emergency Service, conducted a comprehensive mock drill exercise at various locations along NHW including Yatra base camps Walnut factory, Qazigund and FCI Mirbazar to evaluate emergency response mechanisms and readiness in handling critical situations, an official statement said.

The mock drill was conducted in the presence of SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal-IPS

Further, as per the release, the main motive of the mock drill was to prepare forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, with a quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination and effectiveness to ensure a safe and hassle-free yatra. The exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism.

Kulgam Police reaffirms its commitment to ensure the safety and security of our people and our pilgrims coming for SANJY-2025.

Earlier in the day, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, presided over a security review meeting at the Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) in Jammu.

According to the release, the meeting was convened to assess counter-terrorism efforts, capacity building, and strategic direction for the Zone. Senior police officers, including all Range DIsG, District SSsP, SO to IGP Jammu, SSP Special Ops & Trg, all SsP (Operations), DySsP (Operations) of Jammu Zone, and PS/PA to IGP Jammu, attended the meeting in person and via virtual mode

.A comprehensive district-wise security assessment was conducted, during which the IGP reviewed each district's law and order situation and operational performance. The officers were directed to maintain high alertness and responsiveness to evolving security dynamics within their jurisdictions.

The meeting also featured a detailed review of counter-terrorism efforts across the Jammu Zone. Key highlights included recent encounters, seizures, and actionable intelligence-based operations. The IGP stressed the need for a continued offensive posture against terror elements and enhanced synergy with the Army and central armed forces, the release said.

The IGP emphasised aspects like personnel training and skill enhancement, placing importance on regular field training and survival skills. Officers were urged to institutionalise lessons learned and incorporate best practices into ongoing training modules, especially for SOG units and operational teams, it added.

In a performance-focused move, quarterly operational targets were assigned to all DySsPs (Operations).

These targets aim to foster accountability, mission focus, and outcome-driven execution at the operational level. The officers were advised to maintain close monitoring and ensure timely progress reviews, the release stated.

The meeting concluded with a shared roadmap to refine leadership roles, strengthen operational readiness, and enhance the effectiveness of intelligence-led and community-oriented policing across the Jammu Zone. (ANI)

