New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday after he took the oath of office for the seventh time, saying he was "nominated" to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm.

Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Attend Virtual 12th BRICS Summit Tomorrow.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance," Kishor said in a tweet.

The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram Joins Kapil Sibal in Questioning Congress Over Poor Show in Bihar, Calls for Introspection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)