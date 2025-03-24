Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Mumbai police arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth faction of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday for vandalising the Habitat comedy venue.

The group was protesting against the alleged derogatory remarks made by standup comedian Kunal Kamra on his recent comedy special, 'Naya Bharat,' uploaded on Youtube. According to police, the youth group went inside the venue while a live show of comedian Rajat Sood was going on, forcing it to stop and vandalised it.

Shiv Sena has strongly objected to the comments made by Kamra, meanwhile the Opposition alliance in Maharahstra has criticised the Mahayuti government for the "break down of law and order", which UBT's Arvind Sawant saying that every word spoken by Kamra is correct.

Earlier, Officials had registered a FIR it under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shinde Sena's Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the booking money for the show came from Matoshree, the residence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The place where this show was recorded, the booking money for it came from Matoshree from Uddav Thackeray and that is why Eknath Shinde has been targeted," Nirupam said during a press conference in Mumbai.

He further alleged that Kamra is part of the "Rahul Gandhi and Congress ecosystem."

An FIR has also been registered against Kunal Kamra for his alleged derogatory remarks. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawat backed the comments made by Kamra, saying that every sentence he made was correct.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant emphasized that if democracy truly exists in the country, Kamra's remarks must be respected.

"As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said.

He added, "Criticism is criticism. Sometimes, someone does mimicry. Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist; he made caricatures of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Nehru. Had it been the present time, they would have filed cases against him every day... FIR should be registered against those who vandalized... Can't they accept criticism?" (ANI)

