Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) The Kerala Union of Working Journalists Saturday sought protection for the journalists covering protests after a few mediapersons were injured during agitations by the Congress and the BJP's Yuva Morcha on Saturday that turned violent.

An agitation by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging police atrocities against its workers during their protest against the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme of the Left government, turned violent as police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The BJP's Yuva Morcha too took out protests at multiple places against the Left government's 'Nava Kerala Sadas' programme and clashed with the police.

In a statement, KUWJ sought protection for the journalists and their equipment while covering protests.

It said New Indian Express photographer Vincent Pullicakl and Jinu S Raj of 24News were injured during the stone pelting by Congress workers during their DGP office march.

"Vincent has three stitches on his head while Jinu has injuries in his ear. The camera of 24News channel was damaged in the Yuva Morcha protest," the KUWJ statement said.

Jaihind TV cameraman Riyas was injured in the water cannon used by Kerala Police to disperse the protesters while the cameras of Deepika and Kerala Kaumudi dailies were also damaged.

