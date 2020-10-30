New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has launched a limited edition of two-layered 'Happy Diwali' printed face masks made of pure Muslin fabric, high quality and ultra-fine cotton fabric.

These handmade masks are made by traditional Khadi artisans of West Bengal.

The Muslin face masks have been developed following the overwhelming public response to two layers Khadi Cotton and three layers of Silk masks. So far KVIC has sold over 18 lakh such face masks across the country in less than six months' time, according to an official statement.

The Diwali Muslin face masks are priced nominally at Rs 75 per piece and are available for sale through the Khadi outlets in Delhi and online through KVIC's web.

Like the other variants of Khadi face masks, the Muslin face masks too are skin-friendly, washable, reusable, and bio-degradable, and economical that suits all pockets. This face mask consists of two layers of pure white Muslin fabric. The sparkling red piping on the masks adds to the style quotient as it has been designed to gel with the festive attires.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the double-layered Diwali face mask has a small price but great value.

"Apart from protecting people from the spread of disease, KVIC is constantly working to make its face masks look trendier. These Muslin fabric face masks have added variety to our range of face masks that also include Cotton and Silk masks. At the same time, this is creating additional employment for Khadi artisans," Saxena said. (ANI)

