New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The MSME ministry on Monday said Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will start selling Khadi handmade paper slippers from January 14 for the devotees and workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

These slippers will be sold from the Khadi sales outlet located at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it added.

Also Read | Sonu Sood’s Sister Malvika Sood Joins Congress in Punjab Ahead of Assembly Elections 2022 in State.

"The devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and hundreds of temple workers will no longer need to enter the temple premises barefoot. Starting January 14, KVIC is beginning the sale of Khadi handmade paper ‘use and throw' slippers," the ministry noted.

It added that the development comes in wake of the jute slippers sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple after he learnt that most of the people working at the temple performed their duty barefoot.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

These slippers, the ministry said, are eco-friendly and cost-effective.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)