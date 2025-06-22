Morena (MP), Jun 22 (PTI) A labourer died and another worker suffered serious injuries after getting electrocuted while installing a streetlight pole in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near a school on Bankhandi Road in Morena town on Saturday evening during a municipal corporation project executed by a private contractor, Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Deependra Yadav said.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Pilot Sexually Harassed During Uber Cab Ride; 3 Men Including Driver Booked.

The two workers, employed by the private contractor, were using a hydraulic machine to place the pole in a pit when it came in contact with an overhead electric wire after getting unbalanced, resulting in the electric shock to them, according to police.

Both of them were rushed to Morena district hospital, where Dharmendra Gurjar (30), a local, was declared dead.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Baldaau Soni, who was injured, was referred to an advanced medical facility in Gwalior, the official said, adding his condition was reported to be critical.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

"Action will be taken against those found responsible (for the incident) after the probe," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)