Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 2 (ANI): 'Lachit the Warrior,' an animation film on iconic Ahom general Lachit Barphukan written and directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an Indian Police Service officer in Assam who is currently posted as the DIG of Special Task Force (STF), has clinched the Best Animation Film award at the Kanchenjunga International Film Festival.

The film, which showcases the heroics of Lachit Barphukan, revered in Assam for preventing the Mughals from capturing Assam in the 1600s, written and directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has also clinched the Best Animation Film award at the 10th Rajasthan International Film Festival.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2024-25: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Focusses Big on Mumbai Infra Projects, To Dip Into Reserves for Expenses.

Including this, the short film has been screened at 23 international film festivals.

The film is produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

Also Read | Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

The voiceover is by Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, and Anupam Mahanta is the creative director.

The Kanchenjunga International Film Festival is a film festival that showcases excellent feature films, short films, documentaries, mobile films, music videos, and web series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)