Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Ladakh administration has announced a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh and the police action, which left four people dead.

The inquiry will probe the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible, and examine the handling of the situation by law enforcement agencies.

Officials have assured that the probe will be conducted in a time-bound manner to ensure accountability and restore public confidence amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

The inquiry report will be submitted within four weeks of the order.

The administration has asked individuals with information regarding the incident to submit a statement or evidence voluntarily to the inquiry officer between October 4 and 18.

"By virtue of this notice, any person(s) having information about the incident or who is willing/desirous to give oral evidence/ written statement/ material evidence (photos or video recordings) before the inquiry officer regarding the incident may appear before the undersigned and provide statements/evidence as per the schedule given," the notice read.

"All concerned are therefore requested to extend their cooperation to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry," the notice said.

This comes after the protests demanding statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh turned violent on September 24 and left four dead, namely Jigmet Dorjey, a resident of Kharnak; Rinchen Dadul, a resident of Hanu; Stanzin Namgail, a resident of Igoo; and Tsewang Tharchin, a resident of Skurbucha, as per the notice.

Meanwheil, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk and CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HAIL), Gitanjali J Angmo, on Thursday slammed the Centre and alleged police torture against the people of Ladakh after the September 24 violence in the Union Territory.Comparing the current situation in Ladakh to that during British India, she said that the Union Home Ministry is "misusing" the Ladakh Police.

"Is India really free? In 1857, 24,000 Britishers used 135,000 Indian sepoys to oppress 300 million Indians under orders from the Queen. Today, a dozen administrators are misusing 2400 Ladakhi police to oppress and torture 3 lakh Ladakhis under the orders of the MHA," Gitanjali wrote on X.

Earlier today, the curfew was relaxed, and the streets were crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened. The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes. (ANI)

