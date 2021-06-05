Leh, Jun 4 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur Friday launched a scheme to provide tabs to school children in a bid to support their learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The YounTab scheme was launched at a virtual event, an official spokesman said.

Giving details of the initiative, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, School Education, said that under the scheme 12,300 tablets with pre-loaded online and offline contents, including textbooks, video lectures and online class applications, would be distributed to government school students from classes 6th to 12th.

The distribution of tablets would be completed in the next two months, th spokesman said.

On internet connectivity issue, Mathur said that telecom companies have agreed to install additional towers.

LG Mathur said there should be efforts to improve the quality of education, 100 per cent enrolment and zero dropouts in schools.

He also announced financial assistance to meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for availing coaching for exams such as NEET, JEE, NDA and UG CLAT.

Mathur also announced Rs 25 lakh to Gram Panchayats from LG's fund for facilitating better provision in the villages for conducting community classes for primary school students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)