Leh, Sep 4 (PTI) Ladakh registered three fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall infection tally in the region to 20,576, officials said on Saturday.

The Union territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,299 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 4,159 people, including 2,192 air travellers, were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and three of them tested positive for the disease in Leh.

One patient was cured of coronavirus infection in Leh, they said, putting the number of active cases in the region at 70 – 52 in Leh and 18 in Kargil.

