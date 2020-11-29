Leh, Nov 29 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the virus caseload in the region to 8,328 and the fatalities to 116, officials said on Sunday.

One COVID-related death was reported each in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said, adding the fatality figure in Leh stands at 74 and 42 in Kargil.

Of the new cases, 44 were reported in Leh and 12 others in Kargil, officials said.

They said 65 people were discharged in Leh and eight others in Kargil after successful treatment for the infection, raising the number of cured patients to 7,327, which is 87 per cent of the total cases in the Union territory.

The number of active cases dropped to 885 which include 777 in Leh and 108 in Kargil, officials added.

