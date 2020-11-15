Leh, Nov 15 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 89 people have died of COVID-19 in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

While 49 deaths have been reported from Leh, 40 have succumbed to the disease in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic, officials said.

Out of the 65 new cases, 56 were in Leh and nine in Kargil.

They said 76 patients have been cured of the infection in Leh and subsequently discharged, bringing down the active cases in the region to 978.

Leh has 869 active cases and Kargil 109.

With this, the total number of cured cases in the Union Territory stood at 6,289, which was 85 per cent of the total cases, the officials said.

