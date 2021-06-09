Leh, Jun 9 (PTI) Ladakh reported 72 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall virus tally to 19,330, officials said on Wednesday.

The union territory has recorded a total of 195 COVID-related deaths with 141 in Leh district and 54 in Kargil district, while 18,194 patients have recovered from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of the new cases, the officials said 64 persons tested positive in Leh and eight others in Kargil.

They said 142 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, bringing down the number of active cases to 941 with 776 in Leh and 165 in Kargil.

