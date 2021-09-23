Leh, Sept 23 (PTI) Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 20,750 while the active cases in the union territory climbed to 148, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Also Read | Punjab: Newly Married Woman Found Dead in Ludhiana; Three, Including Husband, Booked.

All the fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 1,927 samples in Ladakh, including 925 from Leh and 995 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

Also Read | Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.1 & iPadOS 15.1 To Developers.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 148 including 144 in Leh and four in Kargil district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)