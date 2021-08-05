New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Ladakh has launched a month-long campaign 'Pani Maah' to increase the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and to inform and engage village communities on the importance of clean water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

'Pani Maah' (water month) will run at the block and panchayat level in two phases. The first phase will run from August 1 to 14 and the second phase will run from August 16 to 30, it said.

The campaign will adopt a three-pronged approach focussing on water quality testing, planning and strategising water supply and seamless functioning of pani sabha in villages.

Launching the campaign on July 25, during a four-day workshop on the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur emphasised upon the objective of 'Pani Maah.

He said an efficient service delivery brings transparency and ensures good governance. Through this month-long campaign, village communities will be encouraged to send water samples to water quality laboratories for quality checks and monitoring, Mathur said.

In the first phase of 'Pani Maah', the focus will be on Swachhta Sarvekshan and sanitation drives by Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) or Pani Samiti members.

During this phase, water samples will be collected from all identified sources and service delivery points for testing. The first phase will also include awareness and sensitisation campaigns, the statement said.

Phase two of 'Pani Maah' will focus on organising the pani sabhas, gram sabhas and block level meetings, and door to door visits for effective communication on water quality and service delivery under the JJM, it said.

During this phase, JJM implementation, water quality test reports and analysis will be discussed with villagers in an open forum. A village or block-wise schedule has also been prepared for water sample collection and the gram sabhas to ensure maximum participation of villagers in the campaign, the statement said.

