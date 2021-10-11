Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Several Punjab Congress leaders on Monday sat on a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence), seeking dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 incident wherein eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Also Read | Odisha Cabinet Approves Hike in Salaries of Contractual Employees by 50%.

He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny, MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, party's state unit general secretary Yoginder Pal Dhingra along with other Congress workers held the silent protest at Amritsar.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death at Grocery Shop in Ambala.

They carried placards seeking justice in the case.

Similar protests were also held in Phagwara and Jalandhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)