Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Following the death of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya on Sunday said that it was an unfortunate incident, and it should not be politicized.

Chaurasiya confirmed that four farmers and four others have died in the incident.

"Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicized," the District Magistrate told reporters.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers in the Lakhimpur incident on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police in a tweet said, "In the unfortunate incident of Lakhimpur, 8 casualties have been reported till now as per the district administration. ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and Commissioner are on the spot and situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident." (ANI)

