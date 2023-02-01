Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Three more farmers accused of involvement in the October 3, 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri were released on bail from jail here on Wednesday.

Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Kamaljeet Singh walked out of jail on Wednesday while another accused, Vichitra Singh, was released on Tuesday evening, Pankaj Singh, jailor of Kheri district prison, said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Bats for Sports, Says 'Healthy Mind Can Contribute Towards Country's Development'.

The trial court had in its bail order directed them to furnish two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikai)t district president Dilbagh Singh along with other leaders and family members of the farmers greeted them on their release from the jail.

Also Read | Budget 2023: CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'Punjab Completely Ignored in the Union Budget'.

The four farmers were allegedly involved in the killings of two BJP workers and a driver.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were lynched allegedly by the angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

The four farmers had been arrested the same month and were in jail since then.

While granting interim bail on January 25 to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, the Supreme Court granted relief to the four farmers.

The violence had occurred in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikuniawhen farmers were protesting against the then deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)