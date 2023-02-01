Siddharthnagar, February 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underlined the need to encourage sports competitions for Uttar Pradesh's overall development, stressing that a healthy mind can contribute towards the country's overall development.

"If the overall development of the country and the state is to be taken forward, then sports competitions must be encouraged as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and a healthy mind can contribute to the development of the country," the chief minister said at the closing ceremony of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at the District Sports Stadium here. Yogi Adityanath Govt to Name Shooting Range in Noida After Late 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar.

He also lauded the development works in Siddharthnagar and said it was on the path to becoming a developed district from an aspirational one. The ongoing projects in the district bear testimony to this, he said. UP: Temple Dedicated to CM Yogi Adityanath Opens Up in Ayodhya’s Maurya Ka Purwa Village (See Pics).

The spirit with which the district is presenting its identity on a global stage is commendable, the chief minister added. Congratulating the participants who took part in the Khel Mahakumbh, Adityanath said the state government aimed to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to the villages, poor, farmers and the youth.

"Today, open gyms are being built in the villages. The village's Amrit Sarovars are getting ready for morning walks and meetings. A sports stadium and a mini stadium are being built at the block level in each district," he informed.

"During the Tokyo Olympics, we saw the great outcomes of encouraging sports... The state government has also worked hard to provide the best facilities for the state's athletes.

"The state government awarded Rs 10 lakh to each state athlete who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, Rs 6 crore to gold medalists, Rs 4 crore to silver medalists and Rs 2 crore to bronze medalists," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)