Prayagraj, Jan 17 (PTI) An estimated three lakh devotees Monday took a holy dip in the Ganga and the Sangam here on the Magh Purnima, braving a surge in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

A Mela official said devotees started arriving on the banks of the river from early morning, and by evening about three lakh people had taken a dip.

He said that 25 'Covid Help Desk' have been set up in the Mela area through which devotees and others visitors are being encouraged to follow all health protocols in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Prayagraj district administration has already announced that it will be mandatory for visitors to carry a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 48 hours. They are also expected to mandatorily carry certificates of both doses of vaccination and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The mela administration has divided the fair area into five sectors. Five pontoon bridges have been erected so that devotees staying in more than 3,200 institutions and camps in all these sectors can have an easy access to 12 bathing ghats in the Mela area.

Two 50-bed hospitals, named Ganga and Triveni, 12 health camps and 10 treatment centres have also been set up in the Mela area.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 15,622 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the active infection tally to 1,06,616, as nine more people died of Covid, raising the toll to 22,972, an official statement said.

