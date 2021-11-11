Kavaratti, Nov 11 (PTI) The Lakshadweep administration on Thursday revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms in the archipelago in view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation and almost 100 per cent vaccination coverage in the Union Territory.

The island administration issued an order indicating the revised restrictions and norms like non-requirement of a COVID-19 test to travel there from the mainland or for moving from one island to another for those who have taken both doses of vaccine 14 days prior to the trip.

Those fully vaccinated 14 days prior to their travel would not be quarantined either on arrival at the island from the mainland or the other islands of the archipelago, the order said.

Non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated persons, however, need to have a negative RT-PCR test result not older than 48 hours from date of travel and they would also have to undergo three days mandatory quarantine on arrival, it said.

The other norms are that shore leave would be granted only to those ship crew who have been fully vaccinated and that thermal-scanning of passengers has to be carried out at Kochi and all ports of arrival.

Deputy Collectors or Block Development Officers have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all islands at all time, the order said.

