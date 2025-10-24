Samastipur (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched a blistering attack on the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, accusing them of not doing any development in the state during their rule, adding that they only worked for their own family.

Chief Minister Kumar assured that the Janata Dal (United) will always remain part of the NDA.

"The previous government in Bihar never did anything for the development of the people of Bihar. When he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had to be removed from power, he made his wife the Chief Minister. They worked for their own family. We will always stay with the NDA," Nitish Kumar said during a rally in Samastipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also trained guns at the opposition Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of prioritising their family's political futures over the welfare of Bihar's youth, adding that these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

Sharpening his attacks on RJD, Prime Minister Modi said that law and order cannot prevail in an RJD-ruled state.

He also criticised the RJD's "jungle-raj" in Bihar, alleging that there was rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping at that time, which "ruined generations" of the state.

"RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That's why today they are setting new records of lies in front of Bihar's youth. Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes," PM Modi said during a rally in Samastipur.

The Prime Minister alleged that Naxalism and "Maoist terrorism" also flourished during the RJD's rule in the state.

"Naxalism and Maoist terrorism also flourished during the RJD's jungle raj. There was a time when more than one and a half dozen districts of Bihar were affected by Naxalism," he said.

He asserted that "Maoist terrorism" will soon be eradicated from across the country.

"In 2014, you gave the NDA an opportunity in Delhi. I resolved to liberate the youth of Bihar and the country from this Maoist terror. We have broken the back of Naxalism, Maoist terrorism in Bihar. Very soon, the entire country, the entire Bihar, will be completely free from Maoist terror, and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking to retain its power.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

