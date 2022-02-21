Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) Unfazed by prison sentence in yet another fodder scam case, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday declared that he will "continue to fight against those who make people fight with each other" - an oblique reference to the BJP and its alleged politics of communal polarization.

Prasad, in judicial custody at Ranchi since he was convicted last week, made the declamation on his official Twitter handle, which people close to him manage on his behalf, soon after a special CBI court sentenced him to five years in jail besides imposing a Rs 60 lakh fine.

In Patna, his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav said people will respond with ‘vote ki chot' (electoral backlash) in poll-bound neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and again the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024.

Prasad, who got bail last summer after spending nearly three years behind bars, avoided taking any names in his couple of tweets, both in Hindi.

His son, though, minced no words in charging agencies like CBI and ED with having become a "prakoshth" (wing) of the BJP which has been ruling the Centre for seven years.

Yadav alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had been lured by BJP with a promise of reprieve in corruption cases, but was being hounded upon return to the NCP headed by uncle Sharad Pawar.

Claiming that his father was innocent, Yadav pointed out that as the then Bihar chief minister, Prasad had himself initiated action in the fodder scam and hoped "justice" will be done when their appeal was decided by the High Court.

"But fodder scam involved only a thousand crores. Under the NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar, Bihar has witnessed siphoning off of two lakh crores. But there has been no action", alleged Yadav who had served as Kumar's deputy for two years until the JD(U) leader snapped ties with RJD.

Nonetheless, the leader of the opposition claimed that his father enjoyed “unflinching support” of the people of Bihar, as evident from RJD emerging as the single largest party in assembly polls in 2015 and again five years later.

