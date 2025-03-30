Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling his 1990-2005 tenure an era of "Jungle Raj" and accusing his government of corruption and misgovernance, particularly citing the fodder scam.

"What did Lalu Yadav's government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav's government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as 'Jungle Raj' in the history of Bihar," the Home Minister said.

Also Read | 'Lalu Prasad Yadav Had Eaten Up Fodder, He Can't Think About Welfare of Bihar's People', Alleges Amit Shah While Addressing Rally in Gopalganj (Watch Video).

Ahead of his address, Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Bihar.

During his address, Shah also contrasted the previous administration with the governance of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Train Derailment in Odisha: 11 Coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express Derail Near Nergund Station in Cuttack; No Casualties Reported (See Pics and Videos).

"During Nitish Kumar's tenure, roads, electricity, and tap water have reached every village. Today, PM Modi has worked to take Bihar's poor forward by giving them houses, toilets, water, medicines, and ration," he added.

Shah also outlined the BJP's initiatives in the agricultural sector, particularly through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), highlighting efforts to boost maize farming and revive closed industries.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has undertaken numerous efforts to strengthen PACS. We have established a maize processing center and revived it with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to support maize farmers," he said.

In addition to agriculture, Shah spoke about the BJP's commitment to reviving sugar mills and enhancing production in the pulses and oilseeds sectors. He also highlighted PACS' expansion into new business areas.

"We are putting in full effort to restart closed sugar mills. We have also done extensive work in the pulses and oilseeds sectors. Today, all PACS presidents are present here. PACS are now opening pharmacy stores and petrol pumps as well," he stated.

Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Bihar. Upon his arrival on Saturday, he held a meeting with local leaders. His visit comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)