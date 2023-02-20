Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) Land for all homeless was not just a declaration by the ruling Left government in Kerala as it has taken steps to ensure that by identifying the landless and extremely poor persons, state Revenue Minister K Rajan has said.

Rajan said the first agenda taken up by the LDF government, after coming to power, was to identify the extremely poor people and it was for the first time in India that such a decision was taken by a state.

As a part of that, with the cooperation of Kudumbashree, 64,835 extremely poor people have been identified and steps were being taken to alleviate them from poverty, the minister said after inaugurating some smart offices in Thrissur district of the state on Sunday.

A Kerala without homeless people is the goal of the state government, he added.

The Minister said the government's aim was to give land titles to all the deserving people and it was fast moving towards achieving that goal.

In Thrissur taluk itself, 369 new forest land titles have been distributed, he said.

In the last five years, 35,000 land titles and transfer certificates have been distributed in the district, he added.

Even at the state level, a large proportion of forest land titles distributed in the last two years were in Thrissur district, Rajan said.

