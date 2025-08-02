New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday listed the land for the job scam case for hearing arguments on the charge on behalf of Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday.

The senior advocate argued for Lalu Prasad Yadav that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also investigated this case earlier and filed a closure report in Patna.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday heard the arguments on behalf of A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

During the arguments, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, along with Aekta Vats, argued on behalf of A K Infosystem and submitted that the land purchase is not being denied.

Land was purchased by the company in 2007. The accused who sold the land got a job in the railway in 2008. These transactions are not connected.

It was further submitted that the Directorate of Enforcement had alleged that A K Infosystems, which had assets of Rs 1.77 crore, had only Rs 1 lakh by the Lalu family. This company had a liability of Rs 1.20 crore, the Senior advocate added.

Senior advocate further submitted that the allegations related to land for jobs in different zones were also investigated by the CBI earlier. A complaint was filed by the Lallan in 2008. The CBI filed a closure report in the Patna court.

The CBI filed a case afresh on the same issue, said the senior advocate.

On Friday, the court heard arguments on behalf of Hema Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter) in the Land for job scam case. It was argued that the CBI was cherry-picking to target Lalu's family.

CBI has charge-sheeted Lalu Yadav and his family in the case allegedly linked with the transfer of land parcels by candidates or their family members in the name of Lalu's family members for Group D jobs in the railway.

Senior advocates had submitted that the agency is cherry-picking and trying to dig deep to open all threads. They are just trying to attach their name in this case, somehow.

It was argued that there was a long time gap between the dates of land transfers and the dates of jobs given. How can the investigation agency connect both, the senior advocate argued.

He had further argued that the CBI has charge-sheeted 103 accused, and 12 land parcels are mentioned only.

"Has any seller ever told the CBI that there was pressure from Lalu Yadav?" Singh raised a question.

The CBI has already concluded its arguments on the charge in July by Senior advocate DP Singh alongwith Manu Mishra.

It was alleged that Railway Ministry officials were pressurised to clear the job applications and speed up the recruitment process.

It is alleged that the land parcels were transferred to Lalu's family at very cheap rates in return for jobs in the Railway between 2004 and 2009, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railway Minister.

The CBI has alleged that the accused acquired over one lakh square feet of land for only Rs 26 lakh, as against the circle rate of over Rs 4.39 crore. (ANI)

