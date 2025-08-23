New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has adjourned the hearing on arguments related to the charge framing on behalf of Rabri Devi in the ongoing land-for-job scam case. The court was scheduled to record the arguments on the charge on her behalf.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Case: 'Masked Man' Identified As CS Chinnaiah Aka Chenna, Who Alleged Mass Rapes and Burials in Temple Town, Arrested for 'Misleading' Authorities.

Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat apprised the court that a lawyers' strike is going on and sought a date as the senior counsel was not available.

Rouse Avenue Bar Association office bearer also appeared before the court and requested it to adjourn the matter. They said that since the strike is going on, the court should cooperate with the lawyers.

Also Read | National Space Day: PM Narendra Modi Urges Private Sector To Build 5 Unicorns, Make 50 Rocket Launches Annually in Next 5 Years.

The court yesterday refused to adjourn the matter and has listed it for today.

A special CBI court is hearing arguments on the charge on behalf of the accused persons in the land for job scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheets against more than 100 accused persons, including Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others.

The CBI has alleged that group D jobs were given in lieu of land. The agency has already concluded its arguements on the framing of charges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)