Emmanuel Macron Jogging in Mumbai Video: France President Starts Day With Sunrise Jog at Marine Drive

Mumbai, February 17: French President Emmanuel Macron began his official three-day visit to India on Tuesday, February 17, with a sunrise jog along Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive. Dressed casually in a navy blue T-shirt and sunglasses, the 48-year-old leader surprised local morning walkers as he ran along the promenade accompanied by a discreet team of security personnel. The fitness-focused start preceded a high-stakes diplomatic itinerary centered on the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and the deepening of the India-France strategic partnership.

Following his morning routine, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron moved to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to pay a solemn floral tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The gesture served as a significant moment of international solidarity before the President transitioned into a packed schedule involving the "who’s who" of Indian cinema and critical bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan. France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in India To Deepen Strategic Ties, Launch Year of Innovation With PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

Emmanuel Macron's Morning Jog in Mumbai

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron seen jogging at Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/lgVhz5cBt1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a three-day official visit to India, surprised many early risers in Mumbai on Tuesday morning with an informal appearance at Marine Drive. Known for his focus on fitness, Macron was seen jogging along the iconic seafront,… pic.twitter.com/9QTklVkg7j — govind ram (@govindrams) February 17, 2026

Celebrity Interactions and Cultural Ties

Adding a touch of glamour to the diplomatic visit, President Macron held a special interaction with legends of the Indian film industry. Prominent figures including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi, and Zoya Akhtar met with the French leader to discuss the growing cultural bridge between India and France.

Macron later shared photos of the gathering on social media, emphasizing that culture remains a primary pillar that brings the two nations together. The meeting underscored France's interest in expanding cooperation within the creative and digital sectors, ahead of the year-long "India-France Year of Innovation 2026" celebration. French President Emmanuel Macron Meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar and Other Bollywood Celebs During Mumbai Visit (See Pics).

Strategic Bilateral Talks with PM Narendra Modi

In the afternoon, President Macron met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral summit at Lok Bhavan. The discussions focused on reviewing the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, with a heavy emphasis on defense, space, and clean energy.

A major highlight of the Mumbai leg was the joint inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. This initiative aims to foster collaboration between startups, researchers, and industry leaders from both countries, specifically targeting advancements in emerging technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

The Mumbai engagements serve as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. This summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam, is the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, positioning New Delhi as a central hub for conversations on responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence.

France and India have increasingly aligned their tech policies, with Macron and Modi expected to push for "sovereign AI" models that are both ethical and self-reliant. After his Mumbai engagements, Macron is scheduled to travel to the national capital to participate in the summit’s leaders' plenary alongside other global heads of state.

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