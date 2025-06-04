New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday once again highlighted the alleged lapses in recruitment in Group D jobs of Indian Railways in return for land allegedly sold or gifted to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. The Rouse Avenue court is hearing arguments on charges in the land-for-the-job scam case.

During arguments, the CBI argued that a school without students existed for the sole purpose of making forged certificates. It was also submitted that forged certificates, marksheets and signatures were used for obtaining jobs.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguments and listed the matter for further hearing on June 5.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) advocate DP Singh, along with advocate Manu Mishra, argued for the CBI.

They stated that candidates who were not able to write their name were given jobs for land. It was also argued that candidates who were never enrolled in school used the certificates.

"The accused committed forgery of educational certificates to show them eligible," SPP responded to a query by the judge. "They could not write even their name."

During the arguments, the CBI produced a chart showing land transfer in the name of Tejasvi Yadav for Rs. 50000, whereas the market value of the land was Rs. 85000. It shows that land was transferred at a lower rate, the agency said.

On Monday, questions were raised on how all applicants for Group D posts in some zones of Indian Railways could come from just one state.

In this case, former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, former public servants, and job aspirants are accused.

Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices. The agency alleged that one lakh square feet of land was purchased for Rs 26 lakh.

Special Judge Gogne heard the submissions of senior advocate and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh, who appeared on behalf of the CBI.

It was submitted on behalf of the CBI that there was enormous pressure to clear the application, with multiple applications cleared the same day.

"Why does it happen so quickly?" SPP questioned. "The process was so tedious... the certificates were never verified"

It was further submitted that there is sufficient evidence to show the cash transaction with the person whose land was sold directly or indirectly to Lalu Prasad Yadav at a discounted rate. The agency alleged that these people were appointed.

The Delhi High Court on May 31 rejected Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings. (ANI)

