Bhadohi (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Large volumes of counterfeit cooking oil labelled with renowned brands stickers was seized in Bhadohi with the arrest of a 30-year-old man, police on Tuesday said.

According to Inspector Manish Dwivedi, the seizure was made following a complaint from Manish Gupta, a representative of M/s Assure IP Protection Agency, Palghar (Maharashtra).

"Adani Wilmar Limited and M/s Patanjali Foods Limited have authorised this agency to take legal action against the production and sale of counterfeit products," Dwivedi said.

Based on information provided by Gupta, a joint team of the investigation agency and police conducted a raid late Monday night at a house in Masudhi village under the Durgaganj Police Station area.

"During the raid, we arrested a man identified as Hanif Salmani and seized multiple cartons of cooking oil bottles with Fortune and Patanjali labels. In addition, several drums filled with counterfeit oil, empty bottles, labels, caps, and packaging materials were recovered," Dwivedi said.

"The seized items, including a packing machine, have been brought to the police station for further investigation," he added.

During questioning, Salmani admitted that he was involved in labelling and selling the counterfeit oil in the market, the officer claimed.

"A case has been registered against Hanif Salmani under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, and further legal proceedings are underway," the inspector added.

