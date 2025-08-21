New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday submitted motions seeking a discussion on alleged electoral fraud and concerns over the "credibility and inclusiveness of electoral systems."

In the Lok Sabha, Congress whip Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion to discuss matters related to the Election Commission, especially the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore alleged, "I seek to move an adjournment motion to bring to the immediate attention of this House an issue of grave constitutional and democratic concern- the widespread manipulation of electoral rolls, the alarming conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the systematic disenfranchisement of legitimate voters, particularly in the state of Bihar."

Referring to allegations by party leader Rahul Gandhi, Tagore claimed that "credible reports" have emerged on how legitimate voters are falsely marked as deceased and deleted from the rolls in Bihar.

"Such discrepancies raise serious doubts about intent, transparency and impartiality of the SIR process, which increasingly appears to be a targeted exercise aimed at manipulating voter demographics to benefit the ruling party," he wrote.

He also criticised the recent changes to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Act, citing section 16, which gives present and past Commissioners immunity from legal action for decisions they take in office.

In his notice, Tagore demanded an immediate halt to the Bihar SIR, a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of voter roll manipulation, a review of the 2023 electoral laws, and "structural reforms" to ensure transparency and accountability of the ECI.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss 'the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of electoral systems.'

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems. Serious concerns have risen about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls, particularly in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," he wrote.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also filed a separate notice to discuss 'the concerns around the conduct of free and fair elections.'

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns around the conduct of free and fair elections. High levels of migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities in certain states affect voter participation and require particular attention, as they raise grave apprehensions about the disenfranchisement of a large section of the poor and marginalized," he wrote.

The Parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday, marking the final day of the Monsoon Session, which has been tumultuous and marred by disruptions.

The session, which began on July 21, has seen heated debates and opposition protests over various issues, including allegations of "vote theft," irregularities in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and the Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament 2025 has been marked by significant ruckus and disruptions from the Opposition over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and Union Minister Amit Shah's introduction of bills proposing the removal of elected representatives (including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers) detained on serious criminal charges was met with strong opposition.

However, key bills related to the economy and finance, infrastructure and development, sports and governance were passed by the Parliament.

On Wednesday, a ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha as opposition MPs tore and threw the copies of the three Bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which seek to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. He also proposed sending the bills to a joint committee of Parliament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were then referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced them in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

